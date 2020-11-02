ADOT: Westbound Loop 202 back open at I-10 following crash

Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound Loop 202 is back open at Interstate 10, after it was closed earlier on Nov. 2 because of a crash.

According to ADOT, all westbound traffic on the Loop 202 South Mountain was diverted to I-10 at one point.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened when the driver of a cement truck experienced a tire blow out and swerved left, colliding with the median. The cement truck kept going and crashed into a Ford Mustang that ended up underneath the rear axle of the truck.

The driver of the cement truck has life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Mustang has serious injuries.

ADOT

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.