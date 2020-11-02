ADOT: Westbound Loop 202 closed at I-10 due to crash
PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound Loop 202 is closed at Interstate 10 because of a crash.
According to ADOT, all westbound traffic on the Loop 202 South Mountain is being diverted to I-10.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any details on the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.
