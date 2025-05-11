Aerosol cans inside Amazon box explode on Glendale home's front porch

The Brief A family was left shaken after cans of aerosol exploded on their Glendale home's front porch on May 10. The cans were inside an Amazon box when they exploded, sending pieces of the cans through the home's front door.



A Glendale woman says her family was seconds away from a disaster after a hidden danger was inside an Amazon delivery package.

Cans of compressed air exploded, damaging a security door, and sending shards of metal flying through the air.

What they're saying:

Nancy Johnson is still shaken up after a package delivery left her rattled on Saturday, May 10.

"She said to me, she said, ‘My gosh, Grandma, are you alright?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘But, something blew up, or a shotgun," Johnson said.

The contents inside exploded on her family's front porch.

"It exploded, and I saw this stuff flying, and I didn't know what had happened, and I didn't know where it was coming from, but certainly something blew up," she said.

Cans of compressed air were torn to shreds, like hand grenades and with enough force to damage a steel door.

"The Amazon box had just exploded, and it was these aerosols. These were to clean our keyboards, and they exploded and part of it went through our screen, our security screen," Josette Farrell said.

'I've just never seen anything like that'

The family was gathering for an early Mother's Day, and is thankful no one was hurt.

"I've lived here for 30 years and I order from Amazon all the time, and I've never had a package blow up and even with the heat, I've just never seen anything like that," Johnson said.

It was a first for Johnson, but it's not the first time compressed air cans have exploded from the heat.

Back in 2018, a west Valley woman found a can she left inside her hot car exploded through the windshield.

"I've had aerosol cans that have been delivered as well in the summertime and have never seen anything like that," Johnson said.

The family is asking companies to disarm any hidden danger.

"I just hope that they see this and that they start to take like better measures, especially in Arizona, when it gets so hot," Farrell said.

What's next:

Amazon said in a response to FOX 10 "we’re looking into this and will reach out to the customer directly to resolve the issue."