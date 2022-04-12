Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
3
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

‘Alexa, grow a tree’: Amazon feature celebrates Earth month

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 5:02PM
Environment
FOX TV Digital Team

How fast fashion impacts the environment

Akhil Sivanandan co-founded Green Story, a platform to measure and communicate the environmental impact of products. He shares the negative aspects of fast fashion on our planet.

Amazon is making it easier for Alexa users to celebrate Earth month with one simple voice command.

Users in the U.S. can say "Alexa, grow a tree" to donate $1 to plant one tree through One Tree Planted, an environmental charity. With each donation, the charity plants trees in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Pacific.

"Trees play a vital role in creating clean air and water, maintaining a healthy climate, and providing habitats for wildlife," the company said on its website. "That’s why we are making it simple for Alexa customers to help support reforestation efforts by donating a tree just by using their voice."

RELATED: Climate change: Earth will be 'unlivable' if emissions don't fall faster, UN report warns

Customers can also keep track of how many trees they helped pay for through their Amazon Pay account.

Amazon also said it will donate $1 million to the charity to help plant one million trees from now until the end of the year. 

Earth month leads into Earth Day, which is April 22. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 