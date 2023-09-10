Expand / Collapse search
Alleged attempted home invasion footage; Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell dead: this week's top stories

Week in Review
Arizona Crime Files: Sept. 2-9

Our top crime stories for the week of Sept. 2: An alleged attempted home invasion in Mesa is caught on video; a father is arrested after a 10-year-old boy is caught driving on Loop 101; a shocking Arizona truck theft; a woman's body found at a Phoenix shopping center; and a man accused of killing a CVS employee over shoplifting.

An Arizona father explains why he thinks he and his family were the victims of an attempted home invasion, and we're learning more about the father accused in the death of a baby dying with fentanyl in his system.

Here are this week's top stories from Sept. 3-9.

1. Arizona father shares security footage of what he believes was an attempted home invasion

An Arizona father had a rude awakening when several unwanted guests came onto his property in the middle of the night. He documented the scary series of events on TikTok.

2. Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth's lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently on his death bed, TMZ reports.

3. Husband refuses to 'donate' to his wife's friend's wedding, asks for advice: 'Not a fan'

"If this person wanted her dream wedding, she should have saved more money for it," said one commenter about the drama.

4. 10-year-old child caught driving on Loop 101 with his father in the passenger seat, DPS says

A concerned citizen called 911 to report a child driving a red pick-up truck on Loop 101 who appeared to be speeding. What they saw was right, a trooper says.

5. Baby dead after being found with fentanyl in his system; Surprise man arrested

A man in Surprise has been arrested in connection to a one-year-old boy dying after being found with fentanyl in his system.

6. Fidelity reveals how much money you need to retire for the lifestyle 'you're hoping for'

Fidelity gives guidance to 'encourage people to save for retirement.'

7. Bob Barker cause of death revealed: report

Barker, "The Price is Right" TV icon, died on August 26 at 99 years old.

8. Teen dies after taking part in viral 'One Chip' social media challenge: 'We lost a rising star'

A Massachusetts teenager died Friday after he took part in a viral social media trend known as the "One Chip Challenge," which the teen's family believes contributed to his untimely death, according to reports.

9. Woman found dead at west Phoenix shopping center

An investigation is underway after police say the body of a woman was found on Sept. 4 at a shopping center in west Phoenix.

10. 'Historic' human skull found among Goodwill donations in Goodyear: police

"After speaking with the Medical Examiner's Office, preliminarily, it appears this human skull is historic and has no forensic significance, meaning there appears to be no associated crime," Goodyear Police said.