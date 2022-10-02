Alleged hit-and-run driver caught after deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An alleged hit-and-run driver is now in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road.
The victim, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Callanta, died from his injuries at the hospital. It was not clear what led up to the collision.
The sedan involved had reportedly fled, but a witness followed the car and led officers to the suspect.
Police said the driver, 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez, was arrested. The investigation is still ongoing.