Alleged hit-and-run driver caught after deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix

An alleged hit-and-run driver is now in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Callanta, died from his injuries at the hospital. It was not clear what led up to the collision.

The sedan involved had reportedly fled, but a witness followed the car and led officers to the suspect.

Police said the driver, 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez, was arrested. The investigation is still ongoing.

