Vehicle knocks down Mesa light pole, ends up in canal

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mesa first responders took a driver to the hospital after his vehicle struck a light pole and landed in a canal.

A man has been hospitalized in Mesa after his vehicle struck a light pole and careened into a canal on Saturday, police said.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but police said the impact left a light pole lying in the street near Main Street and Gilbert.

"The single vehicle accident ended up with the vehicle into the canal," police said. "Driver is headed to hospital to check his injuries."

The eastbound lanes at Main Street have been blocked.