MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park
article
GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park.
At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two men.
"Preliminary information is that these individuals were at a party when the shooting occluded," said Gillett.
The suspects fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.