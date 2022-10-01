MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park.

At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two men.

"Preliminary information is that these individuals were at a party when the shooting occluded," said Gillett.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.