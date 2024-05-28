A woman is dead following an unusual call for Houston police on Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but authorities said they were called out to the 15800 block of Brook Forest, near Clear Lake.

SUGGESTED: Houston weather: Magnolia homes collapse, 16-year-old killed amid severe weather, officials say

When authorities arrived, officers said there was an alligator taking bites out of a female victim.

Authorities said it's unclear if the woman had died before the incident.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston Police Homicide are investigating the incident.