Amazon semi-truck slams into, gets stuck under Indiana bridge

By Chris Williams
Published 
Amazon
FOX TV Stations
1bad0903- article

An Amazon truck got stuck underneath a bridge in Indiana. (Credit: Town of Avon)

AVON, Ind. - Authorities in Indiana are figuring out how an Amazon semi-truck slammed into and got stuck underneath a bridge in Indiana overnight. 

Avon Police Chief Sean Stoops told FOX Television Stations the driver was traveling northbound on Raceway Road and appeared to have missed, or ignored, multiple signs that indicated a low clearance. 

Stoops said the truck struck the bottom of the bridge with the top of the vehicle. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

RELATED: Sen. Bernie Sanders launches probe into Amazon's safety practices, asks workers to share stories

Stoops said the investigation is still ongoing, and it's not clear if charges could be filed. 

The police chief said the bridge has been struck a number of times through the years and nearly all cases involved the driver was not paying attention.

FOX Television Stations reached out to Amazon for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 