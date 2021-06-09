Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Lake Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Amazon Sidewalk: Police issue warning about feature that shares portion of your WiFi bandwidth

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Technology
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cyber expert on Amazon Sidewalk, internet outage | NewsNOW from FOX

Cyber expert speaks to NewsNOW from FOX on Amazon Sidewalk launch and internet outage. Dr. Eric Cole is the author of 'Cyber Crisis,' a former CIA hacker and cybersecurity commissioner to the Obama administration.

Amazon’s new Sidewalk feature has drawn the attention of law enforcement, who’ve now warned the public of potential security risks the software poses.

Sidewalk pools together a small slice of users’ WiFi bandwidth along with their neighbors’ so the devices can work over long distances, Amazon explained on a launch page.

It will allow devices to remain functional should a service outage strike the customer’s home — meaning home security devices and lighting will continue to work thanks to the bandwidth shared by other Sidewalk users.

RELATED: Critics say Amazon Sidewalk program is ‘cynical’, vulnerable to hackers

And customers can use it to help find pets or other lost valuables with Sidewalk-enabled devices.

The Redlands Police Department in California took to social media Tuesday to explain the potential dangers of the feature.

"Be aware: this type of program may put your personal privacy and security at risk! Scam predators look for these opportunities to access your personally identifiable information and through this program, your entire neighborhood may be at risk," the department said.

Amazon automatically opted in customers with Sidewalk-eligible devices. They stressed user data is protected by multiple layers of encryption.

Amazon Sidewalk b roll

Amazon Sidewalk presentation. (Source: Amazon)

"Sidewalk is designed with multiple layers of privacy and security to secure data traveling on the network and to keep customers safe and in control," Amazon said. "For example, Sidewalk Bridge owners do not receive any information about devices owned by others connected to Sidewalk."

RELATED: Should you disable Amazon Sidewalk?

Even so, participation in the Sidewalk program is optional. Police said users can disable it in their Alexa app by taking the following steps:

  1. Select settings
  2. Choose account settings
  3. Click on Amazon Sidewalk
  4. Turn Amazon Sidewalk off

This story was reported from Atlanta.