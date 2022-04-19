Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert: Abducted Georgia 3-month-old boy 'in extreme danger'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:59AM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Ahamaud Griffin Amber Alert article

(Waynesboro Police Department)

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Georgia police are searching for an abducted 3-month-old baby who is believed to be in extreme danger.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert, has been issued for 3-month-old A'hmaud Griffin out of Waynesboro, Georgia.

Authorities say Griffin was abducted by 27-year-old Travis Diquail Griffin on Monday night from an apartment on the 800 block of Davis Road. They believe the child is in extreme danger.

The suspect is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 137 pounds. He has black hair in long dreadlocks and brown eyes. 

Authorities say Travis Griffin was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a money sign on it and black pants.

It is not known what kind of vehicle Travis and A'hmaud may be riding in.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement find the missing boy, please call 911 or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS.