Americans joining Ukrainian forces eager to fight against Russia: ‘We’re going to straighten it out’

The American public has shown overwhelming support for Ukraine as Russia wages war, and some U.S. citizens are ready to ship off to join the battle.

Fox News correspondent Douglas Kennedy spoke with New Yorkers like former Marine Dennis Diaz who’s prepared to channel his military background in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to straighten it out," he said. "There’s a lot of similarities between what we did in Iraq and Ukraine."

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a plea last month, offering up citizenship to foreign fighters who are willing to defend Ukraine from Russian attacks. According to Ukraine, 16,000 people from around the world have already volunteered.

FILE - People gather around the Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, USA to stage a protest against Russia's attacks on Ukraine, on March 6, 2022.

Bayonne, New Jersey union carpenter Andrew Bennett has no combat experience, but expressed his willingness to help in any way possible.

"These people are suffering," he said. "Anything they need me to do, I’m a big, strong, able-bodied man… I can carry people. I can feed people. I can bandage people. Anything. Anything they need me to do."

Some Americans, like former military contractor Sean McFate, shared concerns about the dangers of sending Americans into Ukraine, potentially pulling the U.S. into an unwanted conflict.

"What happens if they get captured or killed by the Russians?" he questioned. "That will hand Putin an immense propaganda tool."

But Diaz disagreed with these objections, arguing that fighting for freedom should be America’s greatest occupation.

"As Americans, we take on the big bullies," he said. "And right now, Russia is the big bully. And we’re going to go out there and we’re going to help Ukraine."

