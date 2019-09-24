America’s first official cannabis cafe now open in West Hollywood

America's first official cannabis cafe opened on Tuesday in West Hollywood. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe offers a "farm-to-table experience for both cuisine and cannabis."

"For over a century we’ve been forced to hide cannabis consumption out of public view, but that time is now over. We’re proud to announce Lowell Cafe – America’s first cannabis cafe serving farm fresh food, coffee, juice, and cannabis daily." — Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe

Guests can experience "Tableside Flower Service," where an expert "Flower Host" will guide them through the menu and discuss the featured variety of strains and their effects and origins while rolling your smoke for you.

Related: West Hollywood approves first cannabis cafe in the country

"We’ll also have other premium experience options for enjoying cannabis from specialized bongs to dabs," the company said in a press release.

Lowell Cafe, located at 1202 North La Brea Avenue, will offer its guests a range of high-quality cannabis flowers, vapes, pre-packaged edibles, concentrates and extracts. Guests are free to bring their own cannabis for an additional fee.

Advertisement

The cafe's head chef, Andrea Drummer, is said to be a pioneering leader in both the culinary and cannabis industries. She is​ ​renowned for her ability to pair a cannabis strain with a dish that compliments its particular flavor profile. Click here to take a look at Lowell Cafe's menu.

The 21+ cafe will be open daily from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. with last call for cannabis products at 9:50 p.m., unless you've pre-ordered. Payment for cannabis will only be accepted in cash, however, you can pay for food and drinks with credit or debit cards.

The company recommends making a reservation ahead of time, although they do set aside a portion of their tables for walk-ins but there are no guarantees for wait time. Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance.

Lowell Farms has been growing marijuana since 1909. According to the company, in spring of 1909, William “Bull” Lowell began growing Indian Hemp on his farm on the central coast of California. Bull firmly believed in a man’s right to smoke the dried plant and enjoy its benefits. The farm closed when cannabis was outlawed under California's Poison Law, making cannabis illegal in California in 1913.

"Today our community of family farms honor the great Bull Lowell’s tradition of growing cannabis naturally and with a deep love and respect for the plant," the company's website says.

Lowell uses only organic fertilizer and all-natural materials during the farming process.

"We never use synthetic pesticides," the company says.