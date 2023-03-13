Angela Bassett accused of being 'sore loser' in viral Oscar moment after Jamie Lee Curtis' win

article

Angela Bassett did not reign victorious like her character Queen Ramonda from the "Black Panther" franchise at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Bassett was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, but the award was given to Jamie Lee Curtis for her portrayal of Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the critically acclaimed, and Academy Award Best Picture winner, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

During the ceremony, cameras were focused on all five nominees as presenters Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur announced Curtis' name, much to her shock. "Oh, shut up," she could be seen saying.

Cameras did not immediately cut away from the losing nominees; Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu and Bassett, who did not look thrilled.

Social media users immediately noticed that Bassett did not applaud or smile once Curtis was announced the winner, and criticized the actress for being a "sore loser."

One user took to Twitter writing, "Angela Bassett is an amazing actress, but the sore loser vibe… It would be great to see women supporting each other, even in the face of disappointment (esp. during women’s history month.)"

Another user was more critical, writing, "Angela Bassett is a sore loser, I'm no longer a fan of hers! It actually makes me happier that Jamie Lee Curtis won, now knowing that Angela Bassett had this hateful reaction! #Oscars."

Despite the loss, Bassett still made history as the first actor to be nominated for an Oscar from a Marvel film.

Shortly after Curtis won, Bassett's " Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " co-star Michael B. Jordan and "Ant-Man" star Jonathan Majors came out on stage to present the award for best cinematography.

"Hey Auntie," Jordan affectionately said to Bassett in a show of support. The 64-year-old actress was sitting front row center at the show.

"We love you," Majors added.

Many individuals also came to Bassett's defense on social media, with one person sharing on Twitter, "I can’t believe people are this upset because Angela Bassett didn’t immediately celebrate her losing. Didn’t even give her a chance to process her disappointment. Just immediately expected her to be the ‘you go girl’ type, and she refused. Good for her."

Another user chose to applaud Bassett writing, "Good for Angela Bassett not smiling nor clapping. Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional, but be happy for others who get accolades we deserve over and over."

Another person interpreted the viral reaction differently, noting, "I really believe Angela Bassett was just stunned when she didn’t hear her name called. But I don’t think she was being a sore loser or that she was bitter about Jamie Lee Curtis winning. So I hope people would stop attacking both these super talented actors."

During this awards season, accolades were given to both women.

Bassett took the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards home for Best Supporting Actress, while Curtis won the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Members of the Academy vote for the winners at the Oscars.

Neither a representative for Bassett nor Curtis immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

