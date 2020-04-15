Another Fry's worker tests positive for COVID-19

article

FOX 10 has confirmed that a worker at a Fry's location in the Valley has tested positive for COVID-19.

This marks the second case of a Fry's grocery store worker contracting the disease. On March 26, FOX 10 reported that a worker at a Fry's store in Mesa tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, Pam Giannonatti with Fry's Food Stores' parent company, Kroger, released a statement saying the worker last worked at the store on near the intersection of Alma School and Main Street on March 22.

On Wednesday, FOX 10 reported on claims by a Fry's worker that claims management told staff members at a Fry's store near Gilbert and Ocotillo Roads that a worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Everybody in the store knows everybody, and the whole store knows that the manager went around and told everybody in the store is what I said earlier, that somebody in our store tested positive," said the employee, who was not identified in the report.

Earlier on Wednesday, FOX 10's Justin Lum reached out to Fry's officials, and received a statement that reads, in part:

"If we've been informed by public health officials that an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, we work closely with the state and local health experts, follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicate with and support our store team, and with the support of state officials, work to keep our stores clean, stocked and open."

On Wednesday night, Giannonatti released another statement that confirms a store associate at the location has tested positive for COVID-19. The worker has not worked since on or around April 2, and is in quarantine.

"We are unable to disclose additional details about the associate, in accord with applicable laws and regulations," read a portion of the statement.

Giannonatti, in the statement, wrote that there has been a deep cleaning of known or potentially contacted areas.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

