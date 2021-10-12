Expand / Collapse search
AP Source: Cardinals LB Jones tests positive for COVID-19

By David Brandt
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
Associated Press
Cardinals generic logo article

Arizona Cardinals logo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been put on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday because of a positive test, according to a person with knowledge of the result.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced.

The development means Jones could miss the Cardinals’ upcoming game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The 31-year-old Jones is one of the league’s elite pass rushers and was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a five-sack performance in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals are the league’s final remaining undefeated team with a 5-0 record. It’s the first time they’ve been undefeated this late in the season since 1974.

News of Jones’ positive test was first reported by ESPN.

