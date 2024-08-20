Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting indicted by grand jury: Arizona AG

article

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced on Aug. 20 that the County Attorney for Apache County has been indicted by a state grand jury.

"Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting has been indicted on several felony and misdemeanor counts, including harassment, sending a threatening or anonymous letter, misuse of public monies, theft, conflict of interest, and stealing, destroying, altering, or secreting public records," the AG's Office wrote in a statement.

Whiting was not the only person charged, according to officials, as his aide, Daryl Greer, was "indicted on two misdemeanor and two felony counts, including misuse of public monies, harassment, and sending a threatening or anonymous letter," and Whiting's wife, Apache County School Superintendent Joyclynn Whiting, was charged with "one felony count of misuse of public monies and one felony count of conflict of interest."

In June, we reported that Whiting was involved in an investigation, and that a search warrant was served at the Apache County Attrorney's Office by investigators with the Arizona AG's Office.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.