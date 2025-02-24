Apple announces tech investment in Arizona as it commits to American made products

The Brief On Feb. 24, Apple announced it would be making a $500 billion investment in American-made products. Some of that money will go into manufacturing in Arizona – jobs will be included in that investment as well.



Arizona was front and center during a half-trillion dollar announcement from Apple on Monday.

The tech giant is spending big on advanced manufacturing in the U.S., and we're learning more about the role Arizona will play in this historic announcement.

What we know:

Just a few years ago, there were dirt roads around TSMC’s advanced manufacturing facility, but now Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is underway while still growing.

Apple said it would commit to a multi-billion dollar investment to make advanced silicon here. It’s just one piece of its $500 billion commitment to invest in American manufacturing.

TSMC in north Phoenix is a key part of this massive investment.

What they're saying:

"The clear winners from this announcement right off the bat are going to be Texas and Arizona," said Danny Seiden with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

He says Arizona plays a key role in this investment, and is an indicator the state's semiconductor economy is thriving.

"This is all about building out that ecosystem that’s really made us the number one semiconductor manufacturing state in the country right now," Seiden said.

The half-trillion-dollar investment also comes with a promise of 20,000 jobs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says they are bullish on the American economy. They’re already the largest customer of TSMC’s Phoenix factory.

The factory started mass-producing chips for Apple last month.

What's next:

Seiden said this won’t be the last big investment announcement here.

"Our pipeline is loaded. We have a lot of good news on the way. We just have to make sure we’re continuing to do what we need to in terms of building up our energy grid and investing in the right things and keeping our policy by keeping our tax and regulatory environment low," he said.

To demonstrate Apple's connection to this Phoenix plant, it was in 2022 when Cook spoke in Arizona during the construction, saying Apple would buy American-made chips here.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear how much money will be invested here, or how many jobs will be created in Arizona specifically.