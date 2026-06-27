APS activates public safety power shutoff due to extreme fire-risk weather conditions

The Brief Several wildfires continue to burn across Arizona, including the uncontained Steamboat Fire in Gila County, which has scorched 400 acres and forced immediate mandatory evacuations. The Pocket Fire north of Sedona has burned more than 2,100 acres with zero containment, forcing a set evacuation order for Oak Creek Canyon and closing State Route 89-A to non-residents. Fierce wind gusts up to 45 mph prompted APS to begin power shutoffs for 8,000 customers in the high country starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.



Several wildfires continue burning across Arizona.

Steamboat Fire

In Gila County, the fast-moving Steamboat Fire has triggered immediate, mandatory evacuations. Residents in Linx Ranch and Victory Ranch are ordered to leave now due to life-threatening danger.

The wildfire has already scorched 400 acres near Dripping Springs Road and sits at 0% containment. Meanwhile, neighboring communities, Dripping Springs and Troy Ranch, are on "set" alert.

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Pocket Fire

Red flag conditions are making it harder for crews to fight a wildfire in northern Arizona. The Pocket Fire is burning north of Sedona.

During red flag conditions, fire can spread very quickly. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 45 mph on June 27. Crews are working around the clock to make sure the fire does not spread up to the rim of the San Francisco Plateau. The fire has already burned more than 2,100 acres, and there is still no containment.

Oak Creek Canyon, between Sedona and Forest Highlands, is in a "set" evacuation order. State Route 89-A is closed in that area and is only open to residents who can prove their identity. A public meeting on the fire that was scheduled for today has now been pushed back to June 29.

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Sycamore Fire

The Sycamore Fire has burned 11,000 acres in the Tonto National Forest north of Globe.

Containment now stands at 37%. The goal is to put out hotspots along the edge of the fire and improve containment lines.

Dobbins Fire

Crews are also working to contain a new fire in rural Maricopa County.

The Dobbins Fire has burned roughly 17 acres about 13 miles south of Interstate 10 near Tonopah.

SkyFOX captured video of the flames, which were burning in a river bottom with grass and brush. No structures are in danger right now.

Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) underway

Due to the fierce winds, APS cut power to parts of the high country on Saturday in case of downed power lines. An estimated 8,000 customers have been notified.

The possible impacted areas include Doney Park, Walnut Canyon, the Grand Canyon National Park and Sunset Crater. Shutoffs began at 10 a.m. MST.

APS staffers were handing out free ice at the Flagstaff Mall on Saturday morning. Anyone who is impacted can also visit the Murdoch Center.

Power will be restored by Sunday afternoon.

Statement from APS

"Due to extreme fire-risk weather conditions, a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is underway in limited areas in and around Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon. The PSPS is currently in effect, and Arizona Public Service (APS) will continue to share updates with impacted customers and at aps.com/outages.

Given the forecasted duration of the extreme fire conditions, restoration is estimated for Sunday afternoon, but timing depends on weather conditions, required inspections and any needed repairs. In continuation of ongoing communications throughout the week, APS notified customers again this morning to help ensure they remain informed and prepared. APS will continue communicating updates directly to impacted customers and through the APS outage map as information becomes available."

APS' list of local resources for impacted communities:

Ice and water distribution centers

Flagstaff Mall

(Northeast corner of the parking lot) 4650 US-89 N, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon

1575 Shuttle Bus Rd., Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mormon Lake Fire Station

1067 Mormon Lake Rd, Mormon Lake, AZ 86038

Friday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Baderville

8005 N. Snowbowl Rd.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cooling Centers:

Sinagua Middle School

3950 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Open Saturday 10 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

(OVERNIGHT SITE)

Grand Canyon National Airpark

1542 Liberator Drive, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86013

Open Saturday 10 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m.

(OVERNIGHT SITE)

Murdoch Community Center

203 E Brannen Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86001

928-226-7566

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.