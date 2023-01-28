Arizona, 6 other states need plan for drastic water cuts by Jan. 31

The seven states that use water from the Colorado River are sitting on a time bomb.

Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have until the end of the month to come up with a plan for drastic water cuts on top of the cutbacks residents have already seen.

If they don't make an agreement, an agreement will be made for them.

The states have been given two chances to come up with their own plan. In the end, it may boil down to Arizona and California.

The only thing they can agree on is that the other state should do more.

The shrinking river has continued to be a problem plaguing the Southwest, with a solution nowhere in sight.

"I don’t I don’t expect that the states will hammer out an agreement. If they do, I’ll crack open the champagne," said Sarah Porter, Director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU.

Porter says California holds the cards over Arizona based on past legal agreements in an argument that seems to pit California farmers against Arizona's subdivisions.

"It’s a little bit of an urban versus agricultural discussion," Porter explained. "By the same token agriculture uses most of the water [by] 75%."

The likelihood of the seven states reaching a compromise in four days seems like something from a wishing well. If they don't do it, it'll be up to Uncle Sam to decide how this pans out.

"At some point, we will get to see the federal proposed approach, and then people will start commenting," Porter said.

By commenting, she also means debating, arguing and suing.

Porter expects the federal government to impose smaller cuts later this year, which will impact things like aquifer levels, and bigger cuts will come in 2024.

