Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove 'unborn human being' from voter pamphlet language

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
12
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:28 PM MST until THU 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:46 PM MST until THU 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:36 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 12:15 AM MST, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Maricopa County

Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove 'unborn human being' from voter pamphlet language

By Associated Press Staff
Updated  July 11, 2024 6:28pm MST
Abortion Laws
Associated Press

AZ abortion initiative backers sue to remove pamphlet wording

PHOENIX (AP) - Backers of a November abortion rights ballot initiative have sued a GOP-led legislative committee that seeks to include proposed language for the voter pamphlet referring to a fetus as an "unborn human being."

Arizona for Abortion Access filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, asking that a judge refuse to allow the language favored by a Republican-dominated legislative group for the initiative summary. The summary will appear on a pamphlet voters can use to decide how to cast their ballots.

Abortion rights is a central issue in Democratic campaigns in this year's elections. Variations of Arizona's ballot initiative, which will ask voters if abortion rights should be enshrined in the state constitution, have been proposed in six other states: Nebraska, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota. New York also has a measure that advocates say would protect abortion access.

The Arizona abortion rights group says the pamphlet summary should simply use the word "fetus," and argues that "unborn human being" is a politically charged phrase aimed at provoking opposition to the measure.

Related

Arizona abortion-rights advocates submit signatures to put issue on November ballot
article

Arizona abortion-rights advocates submit signatures to put issue on November ballot

Organizers say they submitted far above the 383,923 required from registered voters. The measure would add an amendment to the state constitution providing a fundamental right to an abortion if voters approve it.

"Arizona voters have a right to clear, accurate and impartial information from the state before they are asked to vote on ballot initiatives," the group said in a statement. "The decision of the Arizona Legislative Council fails to abide by that responsibility by rejecting the request to use the neutral, medical term ‘fetus' in place of ‘unborn human being' in the 2024 General Election Publicity Pamphlet."

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow abortions in Arizona until a fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks, with exceptions to save the woman's life or to protect her physical or mental health. It would restrict the state from adopting or enforcing any law that would prohibit access to the procedure.

Arizona currently has a 15-week abortion ban.

Opponents of the proposed Arizona amendment say it could lead to unlimited and unregulated abortions in the state.

Leisa Brug, manager of the opposition It Goes Too Far campaign, argued for the term "unborn human being."

"It shouldn't read like an advertisement for the amendment, it should provide voters with a clear understanding of what current law states and what the amendment would do if passed," Brug said in a statement.

Organizers in Arizona earlier this month said they had submitted 823,685 signatures, far more than the 383,923 required from registered voters. County election officials have until Aug. 22 to verify whether enough of the signatures are valid and provide results to the Arizona Secretary of State's office.