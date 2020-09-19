Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Border Patrol seizes $1.4 million in meth from work truck

By Associated Press
Published 
Pima County
Associated Press
article

More than 600 pounds of meth were found in a modified work truck in Sasabe, a small community north of the Arizona-Mexico border. (U.S. Border Patrol)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol officials in Arizona say they have arrested a U.S. citizen after finding $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine in a modified work truck at an immigration checkpoint near the border community of Sasabe.

The agency said on Sept. 18 that officials made the arrest and seizure Thursday afternoon.

Agents searching the vehicle at the inspection point reported finding several packages of the drug in a compartment hidden under the truck. A Border Patrol police dog discovered more packages inside the truck’s frame.

In all, about 600 pounds (272 kg) of the drug were seized. The 26-year-old man driving the truck was turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

Mexican cartels are finding more unusual ways to smuggle the drugs, Customs and Border Protection officers say
slideshow

Mexican cartels are finding more unusual ways to smuggle the drugs, Customs and Border Protection officers say

Officers say meth seizures have nearly doubled this year; criminals are getting more creative in the ways they smuggle drugs across the border and fear the problem will only get worse. FOX's Stephanie Bennett reports.

Border Patrol: Agents seize nearly $2m worth of narcotics near border
slideshow

Border Patrol: Agents seize nearly $2m worth of narcotics near border

Two teens from Rio Rico have been arrested following a drug bust near the U.S.-Mexico Border, according to officials with the Border Patrol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP