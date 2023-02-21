Arizona braces for rain and snow as winter storm moves across the state

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Arizona braces for rain and snow as winter storm moves across the state

By , and
Published 
Updated 8:07PM
Winter Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

5PM Weather Forecast - 2/21/2023

A powerful storm is expected to bring wind, rain and snow to various parts of Arizona. People across the state should get ready for the stormy weather.

PHOENIX - People in Arizona are bracing for a storm that is expected to bring a lot of rain and snow to the state, as well as unusually high winds and possibly damaging wind gusts.

The state is expected to feel the effects of the storm on the night of Feb. 21, lasting until the afternoon of Feb. 22.

In the Phoenix area, wind gusts of at least 45 miles per hour are very likely, while parts of Flagstaff could see snow and blizzard-like conditions.

Arizona's State Climatologist, Dr. Erinalle Saffell, said the storm is rather strong.

"When we look at that, when we look at the period of record, it goes back 128 years, and so we’re at the 99th percentile," said Dr. Saffell. "We're looking at things that maybe some people haven't experienced in their lifetime."

Whiteout conditions expected for Flagstaff area

Flagstaff area expecting 'significant and crippling' winter storm

In Arizona's high country, people are getting ready for what is expected to be a powerful winter storm. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

In the high country, people are getting ready for what is expected to be yet another powerful winter storm.

This winter season has been less than normal, as the region has seen a record-breaking amount of snow.

National Weather Service officials say the winter storm, which they called "significant and crippling," is expected to bring damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions from wind and blowing snow. NWS predicts eight to 12 inches of snow on the night of Feb 21 and into Feb. 22.

The worst impact from the storm, according to officials, is expected to felt on the morning of Feb. 22. People in the area are being asked to avoid all travel, and prepare for power outages. Meanwhile, a few snowplows are already out on the roads.

Meanwhile, classes at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, the Flagstaff Unified School District, and Blue Ridge Schools will be cancelled on Feb. 22.

Some businesses in the area could see extra business.

"Sometimes, it is hit or miss, and people would rather stay bundled up in their beds, but we do get a lot of people coming in for hot chocolates or ciders and stuff like that," said Micaela Merryman, a barista at an area coffee shop.

Some in the Flagstaff area say they are surprised by the potential impact from the winter storm.

"Honestly, I was surprised. I was shocked because I was here last year, and it wasn’t that bad here in Flagstaff. So it was kind of shocking to me," said Hussain Alismail, a student at NAU.

Hussain was at the grocery store on Feb. 21, stocking up in advance of hunkering down in the coming days.

"My fridge is empty. I need as much food as possible," said Hussain.

Some out-of-state visitors were also caught by surprise, with Ron Martin, who is visiting from Minnesota, saying that he is a bit underdressed.

"It was warm when we were in Scottsdale, when we drove up here. This is actually spring weather for us," said Martin. "We are actually having a winter storm back in Duluth starting tomorrow, so they are expecting 18 inches of snow.:

Some also say the snow is an encouraging sign at a time when the state's water crisis is getting more and more attention.

"Just living in a place that really needs as much water as it can get, seeing just the snow, it makes me feel like the place is going to be around for a lot longer than it might have been looking a few years ago," said James Hope-Meek.

ADOT, drivers preparing for bad driving conditions

Winter Storm: Officials urge people to avoid traveling to the Arizona High Country

Officials are asking people to avoid all travel during the upcoming winter storm, as driving conditions can turn treacherous due to the inclement weather. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

As mentioned above, driving conditions can be treacherous when the storms arrive for Northern Arizona, and officials are asking people to avoid all travel during the storm.

"We don’t want you in a situation where you’re out there on a highway for hours at a time," said Doug Nintzel with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

For those who can't travel prior to the storm's arrival, officials say they should wait until the storm passes. For those who can't wait, ADOT officials say they should pack an emergency kit, and be prepared for the unexpected.

"Whether it’s a big rig that slid off the highway, you need to expect those types of things are going to happen, and that’s why we’re recommending you delay travel until after the storms pass and conditions have improved," said Nintzel.

Those with high profile vehicles, like big rigs, are at high risk when the winds start gusting.

"80,000 pounds can flip over easy. I’ve had my trailer come off the ground before. Ain't a whole lot you can do but hang on and hope to the good lord it don’t turn over," said Edward Ayers, a truck driver from Alabama.

Ayers was passing through Arizona on his way to Tennessee, and he said he is glad to avoid having to travel north/

"You got a light load…it’ll just you blow you like a kite. Like a big kite in the wind," said Ayers.

"It’s a good excuse to stay home and hang out with our new puppy," said Amy Levine-Klaus. "I'll listen to mother nature when she gives advice."

