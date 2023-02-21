Arizona braces for rain and snow as winter storm moves across the state

People in Arizona are bracing for a storm that is expected to bring a lot of rain and snow to the state, as well as unusually high winds and possibly damaging wind gusts.

The state is expected to feel the effects of the storm on the night of Feb. 21, lasting until the afternoon of Feb. 22.

In the Phoenix area, wind gusts of at least 45 miles per hour are very likely, while parts of Flagstaff could see snow and blizzard-like conditions.

Arizona's State Climatologist, Dr. Erinalle Saffell, said the storm is rather strong.

"When we look at that, when we look at the period of record, it goes back 128 years, and so we’re at the 99th percentile," said Dr. Saffell. "We're looking at things that maybe some people haven't experienced in their lifetime."

Whiteout conditions expected for Flagstaff area

In the high country, people are getting ready for what is expected to be yet another powerful winter storm.

This winter season has been less than normal, as the region has seen a record-breaking amount of snow.

National Weather Service officials say the winter storm, which they called "significant and crippling," is expected to bring damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions from wind and blowing snow. NWS predicts eight to 12 inches of snow on the night of Feb 21 and into Feb. 22.

The worst impact from the storm, according to officials, is expected to felt on the morning of Feb. 22. People in the area are being asked to avoid all travel, and prepare for power outages. Meanwhile, a few snowplows are already out on the roads.

Meanwhile, classes at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, the Flagstaff Unified School District, and Blue Ridge Schools will be cancelled on Feb. 22.

Some businesses in the area could see extra business.

"Sometimes, it is hit or miss, and people would rather stay bundled up in their beds, but we do get a lot of people coming in for hot chocolates or ciders and stuff like that," said Micaela Merryman, a barista at an area coffee shop.

Some in the Flagstaff area say they are surprised by the potential impact from the winter storm.

"Honestly, I was surprised. I was shocked because I was here last year, and it wasn’t that bad here in Flagstaff. So it was kind of shocking to me," said Hussain Alismail, a student at NAU.

Hussain was at the grocery store on Feb. 21, stocking up in advance of hunkering down in the coming days.

"My fridge is empty. I need as much food as possible," said Hussain.

Some out-of-state visitors were also caught by surprise, with Ron Martin, who is visiting from Minnesota, saying that he is a bit underdressed.

"It was warm when we were in Scottsdale, when we drove up here. This is actually spring weather for us," said Martin. "We are actually having a winter storm back in Duluth starting tomorrow, so they are expecting 18 inches of snow.:

Some also say the snow is an encouraging sign at a time when the state's water crisis is getting more and more attention.

"Just living in a place that really needs as much water as it can get, seeing just the snow, it makes me feel like the place is going to be around for a lot longer than it might have been looking a few years ago," said James Hope-Meek.

ADOT, drivers preparing for bad driving conditions

As mentioned above, driving conditions can be treacherous when the storms arrive for Northern Arizona, and officials are asking people to avoid all travel during the storm.

"We don’t want you in a situation where you’re out there on a highway for hours at a time," said Doug Nintzel with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

For those who can't travel prior to the storm's arrival, officials say they should wait until the storm passes. For those who can't wait, ADOT officials say they should pack an emergency kit, and be prepared for the unexpected.

"Whether it’s a big rig that slid off the highway, you need to expect those types of things are going to happen, and that’s why we’re recommending you delay travel until after the storms pass and conditions have improved," said Nintzel.

Those with high profile vehicles, like big rigs, are at high risk when the winds start gusting.

"80,000 pounds can flip over easy. I’ve had my trailer come off the ground before. Ain't a whole lot you can do but hang on and hope to the good lord it don’t turn over," said Edward Ayers, a truck driver from Alabama.

Ayers was passing through Arizona on his way to Tennessee, and he said he is glad to avoid having to travel north/

"You got a light load…it’ll just you blow you like a kite. Like a big kite in the wind," said Ayers.

"It’s a good excuse to stay home and hang out with our new puppy," said Amy Levine-Klaus. "I'll listen to mother nature when she gives advice."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news