Arizona cancer survivors get first experience with hot air balloon ride

By
Published  June 5, 2024 4:55pm MST
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cancer survivors experience hot air balloon ride

An event on June 5 allowed some Arizona families affected by cancer to enjoy some moments of peace. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

PHOENIX - On June 5, some Arizona families got the ride of a lifetime in a hot air balloon, in an event that allowed families impacted by cancer to enjoy some moments of peace.

"I don’t take things for granted. I’m more humble about things," said Serena Torres.

Torres was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in April 2023.

"Especially after just graduating high school, it’s not something you would expect would happen," said Serena.

Serena is now in remission, and has been for about six months. She experienced her first ever hot air balloon ride with her father, George.

"It was just so beautiful and peaceful. Something I would most likely do again," said Serena.

"It was beautiful to spend it with her, thinking last year we were in the hospital day in and day out, and now we’re here watching the sunrise," said George.

The event was made possible through a partnership between Rainbow Ryders and the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.

"We just love the feeling of being able to help and put a smile on people's faces that may have had more challenges than they deserve," said Scott Appleman, founder of Rainbow Ryders.

"We try our best to create these experiences and opportunities," said Stephanie Pham with the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children. "We call them our sunshine visits because it’s such a hard time for these families, and if we can bring a little sunshine to their lives, that’s exactly what we’re going to try to do."