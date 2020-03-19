Arizona DHS confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases overnight, 1st case reported in Yavapai County; Navajo Nation cases jump to 14

Arizona health officials say there are more than a dozen newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The state Department of Health Services confirmed on its website Thursday morning that there are now 44 people with COVID-19, up from 30.

On Thursday, officials with Yavapai County Community Health Services reported their first case of COVID-19. According to a statement issued Thursday, the person is identified as a Sedona resident.

The Navajo Nation confirmed on Thursday night that 14 cases have been confirmed in the territory, and the area of Chilchinbeto has been issued a shelter-in-place in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Coconino County has confirmed eight positive cases - a seven-case jump from Wednesday.

Several of the new cases were found in Maricopa County. Two cases were also confirmed at Luke Air Force Base.

Two new cases were confirmed in Pima County - both are over 50 but no link has been identified between either of them.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and other cities declared a state of emergency this week to slow the virus’ spread. The formal proclamations has led to the closures of bars, gyms and other businesses. Restaurants are only permitted to serve food for takeout and delivery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.