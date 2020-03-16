Bars, restaurants and other venues in Flagstaff to shut down amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials in the City of Flagstaff have ordered a number of businesses closed in the city as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued Monday night, the proclamation, issued by Mayor Coral Evans, will take effect at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and will last until 11:59 p.m. on April 1. All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses and establishments are banned from service food and beverages that will be consumed on-premise.

The businesses, according to the proclamation, will be encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-through or drive-up service.

In addition, bars, taverns, breweries, wineries, theaters, libraries, gyms and bowling alleys will be closed.

Violation of the emergency proclamation roder will result in a business being charged with a misdemeanor, which could result in a $1,000 fine.

Area businesses seeing impact

Collins Irish Pub is usually packed, but not on Tuesday. The pub has also cancelled its St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Owner Eddie Karner says customers have been supportive.

Advertisement

In Downtown Flagstaff, some restaurants have shut down their dining rooms and have shifted to a to-go model a few days ago.

Mayor Evans said she has fielded calls from frustrated business owners, and realizes the economic fallout that will result. However, she stands by her decision.

Read the proclamation:

https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=COVID19-closures-2

Additional Resources

Coronavirus Now: coronavirusnow.com

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

(Spanish Version/Versión en Español): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine