Arizona Diamondbacks to donate $550k to local nonprofits to assist those in need

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will be donating $550,000 to Arizona-based nonprofits to help "those most vulnerable" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Monday morning in a press release.

The money will go to local nonprofits that assist in emergency food supply and distribution as well as ones that support children of working healthcare professionals, according to the statement.

"We have had many employees offer to volunteer at local food banks while still practicing social distancing," said Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall. "Each of them simply wants to help those around us. It is not just our civic responsibility, but our honor to be of service to our community during these challenging times.”

