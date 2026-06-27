Arizona domestic disputes escalate to fatal officer-involved shootings in Phoenix, Chandler

The Brief Two separate domestic disturbances in the Valley resulted in fatal officer-involved shootings. An officer in Chandler shot and killed 32-year-old Jeremiah Louis Partridge after he allegedly wielded a shotgun. In Phoenix, an officer-involved shooting left a knife-wielding man deceased after he chased another individual.



Two separate domestic disturbance calls in the Valley ended in deadly officer-involved shootings less than a day apart, leaving two suspects dead and prompting investigations by outside agencies. The first shooting happened Friday night in Phoenix. The second occurred just before 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Chandler.

What we know:

According to Chandler police, officers responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 900 block of East Laredo Street. Police said the first officer on scene encountered a man armed with a shotgun and a woman inside a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the officer repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon before firing multiple rounds. Chandler police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jeremiah Louis Partridge, who died at the scene.

Monique Tep, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunfire from her home.

"I was drinking my coffee and I heard the gunshot, like bang, bang, like four or five times," she said.

Tep said she later opened her garage and saw police vehicles surrounding the area.

Another Chandler resident, Yvette Lagunes, said she had previous encounters with Partridge and claimed it was not the first time she had seen him wield a weapon outside.

She said there had been a previous instance where Partridge showed up to her house angrily.

"He's was like bang bang, bang, like telling us to open the door," Lagunes said. "Right after he banged on the door, he came in and just kicked up the garage, and my husband was just like, we're going to stay in the house."

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In Phoenix, police said officers responded Friday night after receiving reports of a family dispute involving someone armed with a knife.

According to Phoenix police, officers were speaking with a woman outside the home when a man came out of the house holding a knife and began chasing another man.

"That's when the officer-involved shooting occurred," Phoenix Police Department spokesperson John Buchanan said. "Officers immediately rendered lifesaving aid to that individual. Phoenix Fire came out, and they did transport that person to a local hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased."

Lagunes said she moved to the Chandler neighborhood in 2017 because she believed it would be a safe place to live. After recent incidents, she and her husband are preparing to leave.

"When we had that incident with him and then when the glass got busted out of my kids' cars and others too, it's like, do you really want to stay here?" Lagunes said.

She said the recent violence has reinforced their decision to sell their home.

"When the violence is being presented in the streets, it's not safe. It's not safe, and the police can come all day long, but we all have a free will, and we all have choices to make," Lagunes said.

No officers were injured in either shooting.

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What's next:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the Phoenix officer-involved shooting, while in Chandler, the Mesa Police Department is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.