Arizona executes Richard Djerf; plane crash south of the Phoenix area | Nightly Roundup

Arizona executes death row inmate; shocking case in eastern Arizona community, and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 17, 2025.

1. Richard Djerf executed

What we know:

A 61-year-old woman is accused of attacking at least one Alaska Airlines crew member during a flight to Texas.

Dig deeper:

Police said during the flight, Tracy Barkhimer was showing "erratic behavior" and allegedly struck airline employees who were attempting to calm her down.

What we know:

Arizona has carried out its second execution in 2025 with the execution of Richard Djerf.

The backstory:

Djerf was executed for his role in a 1993 murder of four people. The victims were all members of a family in Phoenix.

3. 4 dead in eastern Arizona community

What we know:

Police say a suspected murder-suicide at a home in Graham County left four people dead.

Big picture view:

The incident happened at the town of Pima, and the four people were found just before 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

4. Multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic in far West Valley

What we know:

A crash along the I-10 near Buckeye disrupted traffic for hours.

Dig deeper:

According to a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened at around 3:17 p.m. near Verrado Way. Injuries were reported, and some required extrication.

5. Plane crash south of the Valley leaves pilot injured

What we know:

A small plane crashed near the Casa Grande Municipal Airport this afternoon.

What's next:

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash," the fire department said.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

