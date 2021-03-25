Expand / Collapse search
Arizona firefighter reveals hidden piano talent after responding to call at assisted-living facility

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Firefighter reveals hidden talent

Derek Andresen, a probationary firefighter in Mesa, Arizona, revealed an unexpected talent recently after clearing a call at an assisted-living facility. (Credit: Mesa Fire and Medical Department via Storyful)

LOS ANGELES - Watch out Beethoven — a new pianist is in town!

A firefighter in Arizona revealed an unexpected talent after clearing a recent call at an assisted-living facility.

Video footage was captured of Derek Andresen, a probationary firefighter in Mesa, Arizona, sitting down at the piano to play "Fur Elise," a classical song by iconic pianist Beethoven.

Captain Tim Burleson of Engine 220 was on hand to film the moment when Andresen started playing the song. The video was uploaded on social media by the Mesa Fire and Medical Department and has since gained a lot of attention.

"Meet Probationary #Firefighter Derek Andresen. Captain/Paramedic Burleson of Engine 220 found out his new firefighter had this talent after clearing a call at an assisted living facility," the Facebook post read.

Social media users praised the firefighter, writing "How beautiful!! I love when people share their talents!!" and "Way to go Mr. Derek. I am impressed."

Storyful contributed to this story.