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Arizona gas prices continue to drop as summer travel begins

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Gas Prices
Published June 12, 2026 7:07 AM MST
Published June 12, 2026 7:07 AM MST
Gas prices continue to fall in Arizona
Gas prices continue to fall in Arizona

Gas prices continue to fall in Arizona

Lower crude oil prices are offering relief to Arizona drivers despite ongoing global uncertainties. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo reports.

The Brief

    • Gas prices across Arizona are falling for the third consecutive week as residents begin their summer travel.
    • The statewide average for regular gasoline has dropped to $4.46 a gallon, though Flagstaff remains the highest at $4.70.
    • AAA attributes the current relief to lower crude oil prices, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

PHOENIX - Arizona drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pump, as gas prices continue to fall, just as many people hit the road for summer travel.

Big picture view:

Statewide, the average for regular is now $4.46 a gallon. That is down 14 cents in a week and 34 cents in a month. In Phoenix, it is about $4.40, down 17 cents in a week. Tucson is $4.36, and Flagstaff is still the highest in the state at $4.70.

Dig deeper:

AAA says the main reason motorists are seeing this drop is lower oil prices, with crude recently holding just over $90 a barrel. But there is some uncertainty in the background. Global markets are watching tensions in the Middle East, especially around the Strait of Hormuz.

By the numbers:

For now, though, Arizona drivers are seeing a little bit of relief compared to earlier this year when averages were inching towards $5 a gallon. And for context, this time last year, gas was sitting around $3.50 a gallon in Phoenix.

Although averages are still higher than states like Texas or Oklahoma, they are also well below the highest prices in California at $5.78.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from AAA.

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