Arizona golfer who collapsed meets nurse who saved his life

The Arizona man who collapsed while playing golf got to meet the nurse who saved his life.

It was a simple Facebook post by Scott Erdmann's kids who wanted to find this life-saving nurse.

"I wanted to know who saved my life," he said.

Erdmann was wrapping up a round of golf at Las Colinas Golf Club in Queen Creek. He collapsed, grabbing his chest outside Social Birdie, a restaurant at the course.

In our July 31 report, Erdmann wasn't walking around and talking. He was just trying to survive in the hospital.

"All of a sudden, I see this lifeless body moved out from the cart," said Debbie Wickerman, the nurse who jumped into action.

Scott Erdmann and Debbie Wickerman

She knew what to do. Thanks to her, she and Erdmann were able to have a reunion full of smiles and tears.

"He just turned around to say, ‘I love you,’ and I said, ‘We don’t know each other, but I love you too,'" she recalled.

Erdmann didn't hold back his tears.

"I'm so happy to meet her," he said. "That's why I'm crying."

Wickerman says she performed CPR for more than 10 minutes on him.

"He just wasn't coming around," she said. She thought he was dead.

Erdmann's heart started again at the hospital. The doctors credit her for saving his life.

"His intubation was taken out, and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And I just started bawling," Wickerman said.

"If you're putting this on the news, she needs a raise. How does that sound?" Erdmann said.

His daughters wanted the two to meet, but no one knew who the life-saving nurse was, so they used FOX 10 to get the word out.

"If someone out there knows who they were, how to get in contact with them so we can tell them how appreciative we are," Chloe Erdmann said.

It worked, and they were able to meet.

"Never met the person, and she saved my life," Erdmann said.

"It's a good end to the story," Wickerman said.

The two said they'll stay in touch now.

Wickerman said this was a good moment to send out the message to get trained on how to perform CPR. You never know when you might save a life.