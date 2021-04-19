Arizona grants 13 new recreational marijuana sales licenses following lottery

article

Just one day before 4/20, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services have allocated 13 new marijuana sales licenses.

The 13 new licensees, according to a document released by state health officials, are located in rural areas, and include:

Apache County

Apache County Dispensary LLC of Springerville

Springerville Smoke, LLC of Springerville

Cochise County

Formula 420 Cannabis, LLC of Douglas

Gila County

Gila Dreams X, LLC of Payson

Lawrence Health Services LLC of Globe

Graham County

Piper's Shop LLC of Safford

Greenlee County

101010 Management LLC of Clifton

Sonoran Flower LLC of Clifton

La Paz County

AGI Management LLC of Quartzsite

FJM Group LLC of Quartzsite

Santa Cruz County

Cactus Bloom Facilities Management LLC of Tubac

MK Associates LLC

Yuma County

Yuma County Dispensary LLC of San Luis

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Health Services)

Drawing took place just months after Proposition 207's passage

April 19's drawing came just over five months after voters in Arizona passed Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

Under the new law, anyone 21 and older can possess up to an ounce of marijuana, or a smaller quantity of "concentrates." In addition, recreational marijuana sales were legalized, and people can grow their own plants.

The law also enacts a 16% excise tax on marijuana on top of the standard sales tax, with the proceeds going to community colleges ad various local and state projects and programs.

At the time the ballot measure was approved by voters, retail sales of marijuana were expected to start in May, but on Jan. 22, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that it has approved the issuance of sales licenses for 86 facilities.

