Arizona grants 13 new recreational marijuana sales licenses following lottery
PHOENIX - Just one day before 4/20, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services have allocated 13 new marijuana sales licenses.
The 13 new licensees, according to a document released by state health officials, are located in rural areas, and include:
Apache County
- Apache County Dispensary LLC of Springerville
- Springerville Smoke, LLC of Springerville
Cochise County
- Formula 420 Cannabis, LLC of Douglas
Gila County
- Gila Dreams X, LLC of Payson
- Lawrence Health Services LLC of Globe
Graham County
- Piper's Shop LLC of Safford
Greenlee County
- 101010 Management LLC of Clifton
- Sonoran Flower LLC of Clifton
La Paz County
- AGI Management LLC of Quartzsite
- FJM Group LLC of Quartzsite
Santa Cruz County
- Cactus Bloom Facilities Management LLC of Tubac
- MK Associates LLC
Yuma County
- Yuma County Dispensary LLC of San Luis
(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Health Services)
Drawing took place just months after Proposition 207's passage
April 19's drawing came just over five months after voters in Arizona passed Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state.
Under the new law, anyone 21 and older can possess up to an ounce of marijuana, or a smaller quantity of "concentrates." In addition, recreational marijuana sales were legalized, and people can grow their own plants.
The law also enacts a 16% excise tax on marijuana on top of the standard sales tax, with the proceeds going to community colleges ad various local and state projects and programs.
At the time the ballot measure was approved by voters, retail sales of marijuana were expected to start in May, but on Jan. 22, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that it has approved the issuance of sales licenses for 86 facilities.
