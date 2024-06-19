Expand / Collapse search
Arizona health officials announce recall of candy, chocolate, gummies after illnesses reported

By
Updated  June 19, 2024 1:42pm MST
Recalls
FOX 10 Phoenix
diamond shruumz article

Diamond Shruumz products (FDA)

PHOENIX - Some people in Arizona have gotten sick after eating a certain brand of gummies, chocolate bars and candy, health officials said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says they have received reports of people experiencing severe health issues after consuming Diamond Shruumz brand candy, chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

"The patients have required emergency transport, emergency department evaluation, and in some instances, intensive care admission," the department said.

As of June 19, six cases have been reported to two Arizona poison centers. Twenty-six cases have been reported nationwide.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an investigation into the Diamond Shruumz products.

The following information was provided by AZDHS for consumers:

  • Do not eat or consume Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies until further notice.
  • Safely dispose of any Diamond Shruumz-brand product you may have or return it to the retailer it was purchased from.
  • "Microdosing" products are not Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, and the ingredients listed may not be accurate.
  • Ingredients not listed may have unknown adverse health effects.
  • Serious adverse effects, such as seizures, hallucinations, and loss of consciousness, have occurred after ingesting these products.

If you become ill after consuming the Diamond Shruumz products, you should contact your health care provider or call the Poison Control helpline at 1-800-222-1222.