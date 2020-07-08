Arizona health officials report coronavirus deaths nearing 2,000

The number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona shows no sign of easing as hospitals report treating the largest number of patients yet in their emergency departments and the most ever in both their intensive care and regular beds.

Figures released by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed a record 3,421 people being treated, filling up nearly half the available beds statewide. Intensive care units were caring for 879 patients, with 570 of them on ventilators to help them breathe. The numbers reflect hospital tallies on July 7.

All but 145 of the state″s more than 1,500 ICU beds are full, meaning hospitals have little room to treat more extremely sick patients without adding beds. State health officials say they’re prepared to do that, with all hospitals required to have the ability to boost beds by up to 50%.

Hospitals reporting to the state said more than 2,000 people were seen in emergency rooms on July 7. Meanwhile, the number of virus tests coming back positive is at 25%, more than three times the national average.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, nightclubs, and gyms to close last week in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, after allowing the whole state to reopen in mid-May. Two weeks ago, Ducey allowed cities and counties to require face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and the majority of the state’s population now is under a mask order.

The surge of cases began in late May and is now doubling every two weeks.

The department reported 3,520 new cases and 36 additional deaths on July 8. That brings the state’s total confirmed cases to 108,614 and the number of deaths attributed to the virus to 1,963.

Worldwide, the number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported numbers because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.