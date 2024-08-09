Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Humane Society raises rattlesnake bite awareness as 2-year-old German Shepard nears recovery

Published  August 9, 2024 3:04pm MST
Steve Irwin, a two-year-old German Shepard, is recovering at the Arizona Humane Society after he was bitten by a rattlesnake. (AZ Humane Society screenshot)

PHOENIX - A German Shepard is recovering from a rattlesnake bite and looking for a forever home. 

He’s a gentle giant with a strong name. The German Shepard's name is Steve Irwin and he is recovering at Arizona Human Society's South Mountain location.

Steve Irwin, the two-year-old German Shepard, recovers after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

"Steve Irwin is a two-year-old German Shepard and he came into our trauma hospital after a snake bite," said Jennifer Armbruster of the Arizona Humane Society. 

It's something that AHS wants pet owners to be on the lookout for. 

"A snake avoidance class can be really helpful to owners"

There are ways, however, that you can get your pet trained to avoid rattlesnake dangers in the desert. 

"We do see snake bites happen. We’ve seen two this year and we will continue to see those come through our trauma hospital, which is why a snake avoidance class can be really helpful to owners," Armbruster said.

AHS offers snake avoidance training courses that utilize positive reinforcement techniques that owners can use both at home and while outside. 

"We’re not using shock collars. We’re not using prong collars or choke collars. It’s really building on those basics of "heel." Come when called, leave it," Armbruster explained.

Steve was given antibiotics and is now recovering, but AHS hopes his story brings awareness to pet parents. 

"Making sure those dogs call and they leave it and they don’t engage any further. If your dog is bitten by a rattlesnake, immediate medical attention is needed. So make sure you get them to an emergency clinic as soon as possible for treatment," Armbruster said.

Snake avoidance training classes are three weeks long and 30% off through September. 

This weekend, all fees are waived for adoptions through the Arizona Humane Society.