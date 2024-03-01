Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Arizona IRS special agent indicted in fellow agent’s shooting death: USAO

By
Published 
Updated 4:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office say an IRS special agent in the Phoenix area has been indicted in connection with a shooting that left another IRS special agent dead.

According to a statement released on Mar. 1, a federal grand jury indicted 42-year-old Larry Edward Brown on a count of involuntary manslaughter of an officer of the United States.

The incident, investigators say, happened on Aug. 17, 2023 at a firearm range located at the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix. The victim, since identified as Patrick Bauer, was in a building known as the ‘Tower’ with Brown.

The building is described by officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office as "a small, one-room structure with an interior measuring approximately eight feet by nine feet, located on the range where firearms instructors can observe and command live-fire trainings." Bauer, who was a trained use of force instructor, was leading live-fire pistol qualifications on the day of the shooting.

"While inside the Tower, Brown handled his firearm without due caution and with reckless disregard for human life, striking Special Agent Bauer in the torso with a single gunshot," read a portion of the statement. "Despite life-saving efforts by agents at the scene, EMTs, and hospital staff, Special Agent Bauer died as a result of the penetrating gunshot wound."

Bauer, according to a statement released on Aug. 18, 2023 by IRS Criminal Investigation officials, was survived by his wife and four children.

According to prosecutors, those found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of an officer of the United States could be sentenced to a maximum of eight years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Map of the incident scene