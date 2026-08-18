Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley
3
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Arizona man allegedly left 2-year-old son in garage; teen dies following e-bike crash | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated August 18, 2026 6:41 PM MST Published August 18, 2026 6:34 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From Scottsdale's plan to help residents live to 100 to why some will be getting dividend checks in the mail, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

1. Arizona mom allegedly left her kid in a garage without AC

Featured

Arizona mom accused of leaving 2-year-old son in home garage with no AC
article

Arizona mom accused of leaving 2-year-old son in home garage with no AC

The suspect, identified as Amy Shellhammer, reportedly admitted to investigators that she "smokes fentanyl, meth, and marijuana 10+ [times] per day inside her residence with her 2-year-old."

2. Scottsdale's dream of becoming a "Blue Zone"

Featured

How Scottsdale plans to help residents live to 100 with Blue Zone initiative
article

How Scottsdale plans to help residents live to 100 with Blue Zone initiative

Scottsdale is aiming to become a certified Blue Zone, integrating longevity and health practices into residents' daily routines.

3. Phoenix e-bike ride ends in tragedy

Featured

Teen on e-bike dies at hospital after being hit by car
article

Teen on e-bike dies at hospital after being hit by car

A 13-year-old boy died at the hospital after deputies say he was hit by a car while riding an e-bike on Monday night near 185th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

4. Insurance firm mailing dividend checks: do you qualify?

Featured

State Farm dividend checks are in the mail: See if you qualify for a payout
article

State Farm dividend checks are in the mail: See if you qualify for a payout

If you’re a State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company auto insurance customer, you may have some money coming your way as the company begins a one-time $5 billion cash-back dividend to qualifying customers.

5. Poll numbers show new low for Trump approval

Featured

Trump's approval rating falls to new low in latest poll
article

Trump's approval rating falls to new low in latest poll

President Donald Trump experienced his lowest approval rating driven in part by Americans dissatisfaction with the ongoing Iran war and his overall performance in the White House, according to a new poll.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Heat dome limits rain chances before pattern shifts later this week
Heat dome limits rain chances before pattern shifts later this week

Heat dome limits rain chances before pattern shifts later this week

A heat dome and high pressure ridge are suppressing Phoenix storm activity. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the pattern shift later in the week that could bring improved rain chances.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews