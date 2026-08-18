Arizona man allegedly left 2-year-old son in garage; teen dies following e-bike crash | Nightly Roundup

article

From Scottsdale's plan to help residents live to 100 to why some will be getting dividend checks in the mail, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

1. Arizona mom allegedly left her kid in a garage without AC

Featured article

2. Scottsdale's dream of becoming a "Blue Zone"

Featured article

3. Phoenix e-bike ride ends in tragedy

Featured article

4. Insurance firm mailing dividend checks: do you qualify?

Featured article

5. Poll numbers show new low for Trump approval

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast