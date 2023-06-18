Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot fire department personnel

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 7:50PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Officials with a northwestern Arizona police department say they have arrested a person for alleged threatening and disorderly conduct.

In a brief statement, officials with the Bullhead City Police Department say the incident happened on the afternoon of June 15, when officers responded to reports of a man making threats to shooting fire department personnel.

The man, identified by police as 31-year-old Travis William Clark, was later arrested by officers just over a mile away from the scene.

Travis William Clark (Courtesy: Bullhead City Police Department)

Travis William Clark (Courtesy: Bullhead City Police Department)