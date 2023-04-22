Arizona man who carjacked pregnant woman, shot at police sentenced to prison

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man convicted of carjacking and running over a pregnant woman in south Phoenix five years ago will now spend decades in prison.

Christopher Garcia, 34, was sentenced to 26 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery and one count of weapons possession.

Garcia carjacked the vehicle of a woman who was 30 weeks pregnant, ran her over and shot at a dozen police officers before his arrest near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

He also allegedly tried to carjack two other victims, including a grandmother with six children riding in the car.

"Although the carjacking happened more than five years ago, it continues to impact me daily," said one victim in their impact statement. "I will only leave the house to go to work or pick up groceries. I still have nightmares related to the carjacking and I have experienced panic attacks while out in public."