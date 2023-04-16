Arizona non-profit helps single parents facing cancer

It's the important things, the little things that sometimes slip through the cracks.

"Just makings sure that dinner was on the table, the home was restocked with essential supplies," said Jody Boyd.

Boyd says this is what they do at The Singletons. They pack the necessary items to help keep a family running when the unimaginable happens.

A team of volunteers work together to help a single-parent household where someone is diagnosed with cancer.

"Laundry detergent, toilet paper, toothbrush and toothpaste – all the things you need to run your home," said Boyd. "Our families need those. We also put together meal kits so that we can really promote time spent together as a family over dinner."

It's volunteers that make it work, which is why they deserve to be highlighted during National Volunteer Month.

"It really fills my heart to give back," said volunteer Ashley Vanderlinden. "I've been fortunate my whole life to know I've been making an impact by coming here a couple days a week, once a month, whatever it may be to make these kits and distribute them. It's easy to see the impact you're having. That's what fills my cup, fills my heart."

"They really need these meals to feed the family, and it's just great, you get out here, everyone loves each other, everyone talks, it's a great time," said Jack Berens, a volunteer.

The last 11 months have been hard for the non-profit.

"We've seen a 45% increase in families that need our services, and they're in a lot more desperate situations than I've seen in the past," said Boyd.

Desperate situations when this help is needed more than ever before.

"Creating memories in the moment and making sure they're having those positive times together, I really think it reduces stress and helps them focus on their health," said Boyd.

The Singletons

https://www.thesingletonsaz.org/