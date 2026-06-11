Arizona nonprofit pairs 500 veterans with lifesaving service dogs

The Brief Vietnam veterans are combatting PTSD and anxiety by pairing with rescue dogs through a rigorous training program called Soldier's Best Friend. The local Arizona program recently celebrated a major milestone with its 500th veteran graduation. Soldier's Best Friend is teaming up with Fulton Homes and 94.5 KOOL FM for Operation K-9 Companion, to help recruit veterans for the program.



When veterans come home, often times they are faced with new battles. For Vietnam veteran Wesley Fortman, it was navigating anxiety and PTSD.

What they're saying:

"I was more of a recluse," Fortman said. "I only went out for necessity. Grocery shopping or to the doctor. Outside of that I seldom ventured from home."

But that is changing through the help of Ramon.

"When I have anxiety, he'll come put his body against my legs if I'm sitting or standing," Fortman said. "When I'm sitting, he'll also come put his leg on my thigh as an indication of, you know, it's OK type of a thing."

Fortman and Ramon just graduated from the rigorous training program Soldier's Best Friend, which pairs veterans with rescue dogs, training them to be their service dog. During a recent training session, commands of "down, sit" echoed as the team practiced their skills.

They just had their 500th veteran graduate.

Soldier's Best Friend is teaming up with Fulton Homes and 94.5 KOOL FM for Operation K-9 Companion, to help recruit veterans for the program.

Service dog with Soldier's Best Friend

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Mik Melmem, an official with the program, explained the core mission of the organization.

"Through our program, we take them into all those places with their dog and their trainers so they learn the dog can really help them in those situations," Melmem said.

'I can't not do it again'

It has helped Vietnam veteran Tony Lee so much, that after his first service dog of nine years was put down, he is back for another companion.

"Initially I thought, I can't do this again," Lee said. "And then I thought I can't not do it again."

He is now training Ranger, who otherwise would be in the shelter, along with the other dogs rescued through this program.

"He may be a little intimidating to look at but he's a real gentle soul," Lee said. The program works by giving both the veterans and rescue dogs a new "leash" on life.

Lee noted that the training helps him "be less fearful about going out in public and less familiar surroundings."

The bond between the handlers and their animals remains unbreakable.

"We benefit one another," Fortman said. "You know, so we're a package deal." When asked if the canine is his best friend now, Fortman replied, "Yes."