Meth, fentanyl and Xanax worth $3,000 seized in Arizona, police say

The Brief Law enforcement agencies found thousands of dollars worth of drugs following a home search in Yuma. Authorities and a K-9 found meth, fentanyl, Xanax and "multiple items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales." A 50-year-old man, Jeshua Keeling, was arrested and booked on suspicion of drug possession and misconduct charges.



Multiple law enforcement agencies seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs after searching a home in Yuma.

What we know:

On July 28 at 6:51 a.m., the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF), Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and Homeland Security Investigations served a narcotics search warrant at a home near 35th Street and Bonnie Avenue.

"With the assistance of YCSO K-9 Kass, the search of the residence led to the discovery of approximately 153.29 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $3,065.80 dollars, 3 M30 pills containing Fentanyl, approximately 2.83 grams of Methamphetamine mixed with Fentanyl, 3 Xanax pills, 50 cc of Methamphetamine, a firearm and multiple items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales" said YCSO Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Yuma resident Jeshua Keeling.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of "possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Multiple charges for Misconduct involving Weapons."

What you can do:

YCSO asks the public to call 928-783-4427 for any potential drug activity or visit its website. You may remain anonymous.

Map of the residential area near the home search