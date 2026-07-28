Meth, fentanyl and Xanax worth $3,000 seized in Arizona, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
9
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Mazatzal Mountains, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:15 PM MST, Greenlee County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:22 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:09 PM MDT until TUE 5:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:29 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Apache County

Meth, fentanyl and Xanax worth $3,000 seized in Arizona, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Drug Busts
Published July 28, 2026 3:41 PM MST
Published July 28, 2026 3:41 PM MST

The Brief

    • Law enforcement agencies found thousands of dollars worth of drugs following a home search in Yuma.
    • Authorities and a K-9 found meth, fentanyl, Xanax and "multiple items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales."
    • A 50-year-old man, Jeshua Keeling, was arrested and booked on suspicion of drug possession and misconduct charges.

YUMA, Ariz. - Multiple law enforcement agencies seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs after searching a home in Yuma.

What we know:

On July 28 at 6:51 a.m., the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF), Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and Homeland Security Investigations served a narcotics search warrant at a home near 35th Street and Bonnie Avenue.

"With the assistance of YCSO K-9 Kass, the search of the residence led to the discovery of approximately 153.29 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $3,065.80 dollars, 3 M30 pills containing Fentanyl, approximately 2.83 grams of Methamphetamine mixed with Fentanyl, 3 Xanax pills, 50 cc of Methamphetamine, a firearm and multiple items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales" said YCSO Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Yuma resident Jeshua Keeling.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of "possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Multiple charges for Misconduct involving Weapons."

What you can do:

YCSO asks the public to call 928-783-4427 for any potential drug activity or visit its website. You may remain anonymous.

Map of the residential area near the home search

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

Drug BustsCrime and Public SafetyYuma