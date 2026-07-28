Maricopa County opens 250 heat relief sites as heat deaths rise

The Brief Arizona's summer is proving extremely dangerous as Maricopa County health officials confirm 40 heat-related deaths so far this year. Confirmed heat-related deaths are more than double the 17 reported at this time last year, with hundreds of additional cases under investigation. Maricopa County has opened more than 250 heat relief sites across the county to help anyone in the community beat the heat.



Arizona’s summer is once again proving to be extremely dangerous and Maricopa County officials are urging people not to let their guard down.

The county has more than 250 heat relief sites open. County officials are encouraging anyone in the community to take advantage of these resources because they say the number of heat deaths is a stark reminder that the heat is a threat to everyone.

Big picture view:

"It is a problem for everyone. We all experience heat," said Kelli Donley Williams with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Triple-digit heat in Arizona may feel routine, but taking it lightly can be deadly.

"We know older adults are at risk. The majority of our deaths are individuals 60 and older. And we know folks who work outside are at risk as well," Donley Williams said.

By the numbers:

County health officials say at least 40 people have died from the heat so far this year, with hundreds of more cases under investigation. That is more than double the number of heat deaths confirmed at this time last year.

Data shows that about one-third of those deaths were people experiencing homelessness. That number is expected to increase.

"About 50% of individuals who die every year are those unsheltered individuals in our summer deaths," Donley Williams said.

However, that means 50% of people who die from the heat will have had a roof over their heads.

"50% are individuals who are housed, so the story that we’re trying to tell is that heat affects all of us," Donley Williams said.

‘It is crucial’

That is why the county has more than 250 heat relief sites across the Valley for anyone in need.

"Once they come in here, we offer them a water bottle, a snack which can be a granola or cracker, and then we offer them an electrolyte," said Judith Beltran, a lead at the West Adams cooling pod.

For many who step through these doors, it isn’t just a place to get out of the sun; it is a lifeline.

"99.9% of the time, this is their only option. This is where they can find a place to cool down. They know they can walk in here and we will give them water. So it is crucial because a lot of people are out there, and they don’t have a place to cool down," Beltran said.

What you can do:

Anyone who needs a ride to one of the county's heat relief centers can call 211. A list of all the locations is available here.