Arizona reports 2,090 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Health officials in Arizona on Nov. 1 reported 2,090 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Services pushed the totals to 1,170,990 cases since the pandemic began with 21,155 known deaths.

The department’s coronavirus dashboard showed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 1,790 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Sunday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both increased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,204.7 on Oct. 14 to 2,574.4 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths increased from 29.7 to 57.4 during the same period.

More than 4.2 million people among the vaccine-eligible population — or 59.2% — have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Over 3.7 million in Arizona have been fully vaccinated.

Mohave County inmates test positive for coronavirus

Meanwhile, 16 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the outbreak of cases was discovered when two inmates reported virus-like symptoms on Wednesday. All the inmates have been moved to another housing unit and following quarantine rules.

Vaccines are offered to all inmates, the sheriff’s office said. So far, 250 have been vaccinated.







In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

