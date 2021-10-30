2021 Arizona State Fair looks to be record-breaking after COVID-19 pandemic setback

The state fair wraps up Saturday night after Arizonans were back in big numbers, possibly setting new records along with way.

"This year we opened for 22 days. The first time we’ve opened for 22 days in many, many, many years," said Brianda Martinez, a fair spokesperson.

It's a stark contrast to last year at this time when the fair was only able to provide drive-through holiday food amid the pandemic.

Based on the attendance numbers, it looks look people were ready to come back to the fair this year.

Visitors certainly made the most of their time at the fair, chomping down on classic fair food, riding even the scariest of rides, winning plenty of stuffed animals and visiting with the real-life animals.

Many are still doing their best to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

"Still taking precautions but it is really nice to be out here and to enjoy a little bit of normalcy," fair-goer Jolene Britten said.

"Able to be around people now versus when COVID was more around, we can participate in things now so I’m enjoying it," another fair-goer, Eva Pineda, said.

