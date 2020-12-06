Expand / Collapse search

Arizona State Fair offers holiday-themed drive-thru food fair

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Holiday-themed fair food comes to the Valley

PHOENIX - The Drive-Thru Fair Food event is back at the Arizona State Fairgrounds with a holiday twist.

Starting Dec. 10, Valley residents can get their foodie fix at the Ho Ho Holiday Drive-Thru Fair, featuring holiday twists on fair food favorites - all while in the safety of their own car.

Some of the items on the menu include gingerbread funnel cakes, candy cane cotton candy, freshly baked cinnamon rolls and deep-fried egg nog.

The event runs Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-20.

Learn more here: https://azstatefair.com/drivethrufairfood/

