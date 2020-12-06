Arizona State Fair offers holiday-themed drive-thru food fair
PHOENIX - The Drive-Thru Fair Food event is back at the Arizona State Fairgrounds with a holiday twist.
Starting Dec. 10, Valley residents can get their foodie fix at the Ho Ho Holiday Drive-Thru Fair, featuring holiday twists on fair food favorites - all while in the safety of their own car.
Some of the items on the menu include gingerbread funnel cakes, candy cane cotton candy, freshly baked cinnamon rolls and deep-fried egg nog.
The event runs Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-20.
Learn more here: https://azstatefair.com/drivethrufairfood/
