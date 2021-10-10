Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Arizona reports 2,182 more COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Feds say Arizona can’t use COVID-19 money for anti-mask grants

The Biden administration on Oct. 5 ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state’s federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education grants that can only be directed to schools without mask mandates.

PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on Oct. 10 reported 2,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,118.601 cases and 20,382 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The Arizona Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard also reported COVID-19-related hospitalizations continuing to range below 1,800 with 1,775 virus patients occupying beds as of Saturday.

That was up 22 from Friday, but more than 300 below the peak of the current wave.

During the current surge, daily reported increases in cases reached as high as 4,740 while daily reported increases in the death toll topped 100 three times and virus-related patient counts exceeded 2,000 for weeks.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona declined from 2,467.1 on Sept. 23 to 2,405.1 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 51.1 to 40 during the same period.

More than 4.2 million people (59.3% of Arizona’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with over 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated.

The nationwide rates are 65.3% with at least one dose and 56.4% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

