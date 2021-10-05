Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 2,254 additional coronavirus cases, 74 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Arizona on Oct. 5 reported 2,254 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 more virus death, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 1,106,789 cases and 20,211 deaths.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard also reported that the number of virus-related hospitalizations increased slightly, with 1,786 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Monday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,563.6 on Sept. 19 to 2,601 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rolling average of daily deaths hardly changed, dropping from 46.6 to 46.4 during the same period.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu. 

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

